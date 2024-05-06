"Snow Reach " Server Maintenance for May 6th

Share · View all patches · Build 14276956 · Last edited 6 May 2024 – 10:46:24 UTC by Wendy

Dear Director,

To enhance your gaming experience, the Logistics Department plans to perform server maintenance at 19:30 on May 6th, with an expected maintenance duration of 1 hour.

During the server maintenance, certain areas of the Welfare Home will be temporarily closed for the inspection and maintenance of the Reality Anchors. We kindly ask that you arrange your schedule in advance to prevent any unnecessary disruptions.

Once the maintenance is completed, the Welfare Home will reopen, and the latest update supplies will be sent to your office email.

Thank you for your understanding and cooperation.

【Maintenance Time】

May 6, 2024, from 18:30 to 19:30

【Update Content】

I. Skill and Numerical Adjustments:

The on-field pheromone of "Overlive Chief - Aimi" is adjusted to 2. The passive skill "Infinite Stasis" is modified to: When entering the field, add one "Field · Stasis World" to the reserve area; all mechanical subordinates in the reserve area have their energy cost reduced by 1. The on-field pheromone of "Field · Stasis World" is adjusted to 4. The custom skill "Greene Launch" of "ED Green - Watt" is modified to: When entering the field, increase the attack and health of all ED Green subordinates on the field by 2 points. "G.S.N - Crimson" attack power is adjusted to 3; health is adjusted to 2. Passive skill "Cluster II": For each other Mutated Body on your side, this subordinate's attack and health increase by 1 point. The passive skill "Metamorphosis" of "Cocoon of Metamorphosis" is modified to: After four turns, transform into "Rain Moth." "Gift of Voice - Creation" attack power is adjusted to 1; health is adjusted to 1.

II. Bug Fixes: