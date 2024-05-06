Patch Notes | v0.1.2.2

Hello Alchemists!

We continue our efforts to further improve our game and provide a more enjoyable experience for you. We are happy to share with you the improvements and fixes we have made in this update:

Fixed:

Water well card has been added so that you can extract a water card.

Water cards have become stackable.

Added resolution adjustment feature, in the settings section.

Minor bugs have been cleaned up.

Share Your Suggestions:

We want to improve the game even more with your feedback. We are waiting for your suggestions both in the Steam discussion section and on our Discord channel.

We continue our efforts to address any remaining issues. Stay tuned for updates!

Thank you,

Kajoo Games