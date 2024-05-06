Build 57 release notes

Hey, just dropping by with some quality of life updates. This update lays the groundwork for a much bigger update I’m planning (and for which development is nearly complete). I won’t spoil it just yet, but suffice to say, it will BLOW YOU AWAY! 💥

New Features

Add new explosive barrel type

Barrels now explode when struck! (*with a strong enough weapon)

Add new module for dead-end hallways

Add halos to make mutant miner eyes more obvious

Changes

Connect spawn room with a hallway instead of a tunnel

Remove gated doors in earlier levels (all these did was slow the pace)

Lower probability of gated doors (makes for more tense moments)

Show actual damage and condition values for melee pick-ups

Selected weapon slot is now persisted between scenes

Mutant miners can now be spawned in secret rooms

Some lockers are now randomly removed

Various room module changes

Improvements

Add dedicated animation for breaking plank

Increase explosion force for broken wall

Improve module culling (will hopefully give a little framerate boost)

Add damping for flashlight on/off (greatly reduces the unpleasant strobing effect)

Various visual improvements

Decrease physics timestep for smoother physics

Bug Fixes

Fix glitchy movement when moving through ground props

Fix longstanding issue with melee pick-up damage comparison being miscalculated

Fix for explosion force being applied to crate pick-ups

Fix for player knife position getting offset when changing weapons mid-attack

Enjoy!