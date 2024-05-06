 Skip to content

TOXICANT update for 6 May 2024

Build 57 release notes

6 May 2024

Hey, just dropping by with some quality of life updates. This update lays the groundwork for a much bigger update I’m planning (and for which development is nearly complete). I won’t spoil it just yet, but suffice to say, it will BLOW YOU AWAY! 💥

New Features

  • Add new explosive barrel type
  • Barrels now explode when struck! (*with a strong enough weapon)
  • Add new module for dead-end hallways
  • Add halos to make mutant miner eyes more obvious

Changes

  • Connect spawn room with a hallway instead of a tunnel
  • Remove gated doors in earlier levels (all these did was slow the pace)
  • Lower probability of gated doors (makes for more tense moments)
  • Show actual damage and condition values for melee pick-ups
  • Selected weapon slot is now persisted between scenes
  • Mutant miners can now be spawned in secret rooms
  • Some lockers are now randomly removed
  • Various room module changes

Improvements

  • Add dedicated animation for breaking plank
  • Increase explosion force for broken wall
  • Improve module culling (will hopefully give a little framerate boost)
  • Add damping for flashlight on/off (greatly reduces the unpleasant strobing effect)
  • Various visual improvements
  • Decrease physics timestep for smoother physics

Bug Fixes

  • Fix glitchy movement when moving through ground props
  • Fix longstanding issue with melee pick-up damage comparison being miscalculated
  • Fix for explosion force being applied to crate pick-ups
  • Fix for player knife position getting offset when changing weapons mid-attack

Enjoy!

