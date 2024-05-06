Build 57 release notes

Hey, just dropping by with some quality of life updates. This update lays the groundwork for a much bigger update I’m planning (and for which development is nearly complete). I won’t spoil it just yet, but suffice to say, it will BLOW YOU AWAY! 💥
New Features
- Add new explosive barrel type
- Barrels now explode when struck! (*with a strong enough weapon)
- Add new module for dead-end hallways
- Add halos to make mutant miner eyes more obvious
Changes
- Connect spawn room with a hallway instead of a tunnel
- Remove gated doors in earlier levels (all these did was slow the pace)
- Lower probability of gated doors (makes for more tense moments)
- Show actual damage and condition values for melee pick-ups
- Selected weapon slot is now persisted between scenes
- Mutant miners can now be spawned in secret rooms
- Some lockers are now randomly removed
- Various room module changes
Improvements
- Add dedicated animation for breaking plank
- Increase explosion force for broken wall
- Improve module culling (will hopefully give a little framerate boost)
- Add damping for flashlight on/off (greatly reduces the unpleasant strobing effect)
- Various visual improvements
- Decrease physics timestep for smoother physics
Bug Fixes
- Fix glitchy movement when moving through ground props
- Fix longstanding issue with melee pick-up damage comparison being miscalculated
- Fix for explosion force being applied to crate pick-ups
- Fix for player knife position getting offset when changing weapons mid-attack
Enjoy!
Changed files in this update