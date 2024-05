Share · View all patches · Build 14276900 · Last edited 6 May 2024 – 10:46:34 UTC by Wendy

drops apparently need at least one item to drop on trigger, so the drop rate i hoped for didnt work

so now your guranteed a fragment

sorry its messy

i tried to make it stackable

it doesnt seem to be

i will keep trying to figure out if making it stackable is possible so i dont make your invent messy

pixel pass should be back to being rare now tho

text and level up pop ups now pop closed on mouse over

tiles shouldnt play audio for other people when you clear them now?