The Elliot Brown Case update for 6 May 2024

Major Patch 3 !

Hello, detectives !

The 4th act of The Elliot Brown Case was released, enjoy it ! We also did a few QoL updates to post-its.~

Patchnote

Additions :

  • Act 4 added.

Bug fixes :

  • Post-its can't be loaded under the mind palace anymore.

Improvements :

  • Post-it scale is now saved.
  • Improved post-it scaling user experience.

Do you have any question ? If so, ask them in the Discord, right below this announcement or even in the Community Hub!

Have a good business, detective.

The Destiny Card team

