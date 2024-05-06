Major Patch 3 !

Hello, detectives !
The 4th act of The Elliot Brown Case was released, enjoy it ! We also did a few QoL updates to post-its.~
Patchnote
Additions :
- Act 4 added.
Bug fixes :
- Post-its can't be loaded under the mind palace anymore.
Improvements :
- Post-it scale is now saved.
- Improved post-it scaling user experience.
Do you have any question ? If so, ask them in the Discord, right below this announcement or even in the Community Hub!
Have a good business, detective.
The Destiny Card team
Changed files in this update