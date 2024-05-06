Patch-Notes 1.0.69 - Challenges, Savegame Management and more

Changes
• NEW: Challenges
• NEW: Savegame Management (Multiple Slots and Backup Access)
• NEW: Custodian Prince
• NEW: Cosmetic Add-Ons
• Custodian screen now shows short overall run statistics
• Size 12 islands can have a river
• Bribe panel shows current coin balance
• Shows a shortcut if a camp can be bribed completely
• Added new difficulty option to adjust palace upgrade cost
• Pipette is now an option, building help is shown instead by default
• Improved Berserker, Navigator and Mercenary custodian
• Map generator prevents mountains spawning on bottom coastline to make missing Kontor less probable and better marble deposit spawning
• Palace shows hint how to improve upgrade speed
• Added tab icon explanation to Island Storage help dialog
• Added filter to routes to show only cross region routes and broken routes
• Disable tap option deactivates itself on restart to prevent confusion
• Updated Unity version to 2022.3.26f
Bugfixes
• In-Depth research tree was shown unlocked too early
• Slinger mercenaries unlock with the first farmer house instead of tropical region
• Build preview of houses show correct numbers
• Houses show proper moving state
• Whaler can only be placed on islands with swarm
• Northern region storage show needs producable there
• Show higher creativity when higher population hasn't been reached yet, but you obtained creativity of them
• Researcher's Guild is boosted by Inventor custodian
• Prevented visiting undiscovered island by handing over another island
• Whale swarms won't spawn on unreachable spots anymore
• Miner Training now needs Clearing to be researched
• Improved Lucky Fellow mountain generation
• Research dialog now always centered on open
• Potential bugfix for opening folders on MacOS and Linux
• Text fixes
Balancing
• Farmers require 10% less tea
