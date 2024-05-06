Patch-Notes 1.0.69 - Challenges, Savegame Management and more

Changes

• NEW: Challenges

• NEW: Savegame Management (Multiple Slots and Backup Access)

• NEW: Custodian Prince

• NEW: Cosmetic Add-Ons

• Custodian screen now shows short overall run statistics

• Size 12 islands can have a river

• Bribe panel shows current coin balance

• Shows a shortcut if a camp can be bribed completely

• Added new difficulty option to adjust palace upgrade cost

• Pipette is now an option, building help is shown instead by default

• Improved Berserker, Navigator and Mercenary custodian

• Map generator prevents mountains spawning on bottom coastline to make missing Kontor less probable and better marble deposit spawning

• Palace shows hint how to improve upgrade speed

• Added tab icon explanation to Island Storage help dialog

• Added filter to routes to show only cross region routes and broken routes

• Disable tap option deactivates itself on restart to prevent confusion

• Updated Unity version to 2022.3.26f

Bugfixes

• In-Depth research tree was shown unlocked too early

• Slinger mercenaries unlock with the first farmer house instead of tropical region

• Build preview of houses show correct numbers

• Houses show proper moving state

• Whaler can only be placed on islands with swarm

• Northern region storage show needs producable there

• Show higher creativity when higher population hasn't been reached yet, but you obtained creativity of them

• Researcher's Guild is boosted by Inventor custodian

• Prevented visiting undiscovered island by handing over another island

• Whale swarms won't spawn on unreachable spots anymore

• Miner Training now needs Clearing to be researched

• Improved Lucky Fellow mountain generation

• Research dialog now always centered on open

• Potential bugfix for opening folders on MacOS and Linux

• Text fixes

Balancing

• Farmers require 10% less tea