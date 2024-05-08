The Other Side: Tower of Souls Remaster is out now!

A little sibling rivalry can be healthy - except when the fate of the world hangs in the balance! Can you resolve a family squabble before the gates to the realm of the dead swing open and horrors beyond imagination pour into this world?

Beatrice and Lily might look like any other pair of sisters, but they have a dark secret: Hidden from human eyes is a magic tower that contains a portal to the Other Side. One sister wants to open the gateway to gain knowledge and power, regardless of the consequences; the other sister wants to stop her. But which one is good and which one is evil? Step into the shoes of a detective who must decide!

As you make your way to the portal, you'll interact with Beatrice and Lily, both of whom warn you to not trust the other one. The suspense about who to believe will grow with each passing moment as you search for the items that can open new levels of the tower, solve simple puzzles, and play fun mini-games. You'll also enjoy stunning artwork, dramatic story scenes, and music and vocal performances you'll never forget.

Which sister wins in the end? The Other Side: Tower of Souls has been transformed into a newly remastered collector’s edition and optimized for the latest platforms so you can play now to find out!

GAME FEATURES:

A captivating story of magic and suspense

Stunning artwork, story scenes, and music

Simple and fun puzzles and mini-games

Beautiful desktop wallpapers

Catchy downloadable Original Soundtrack

Clever and original hidden object hunts

A learn-as-you-play tutorial

"Reverse" minigame

Remastered and optimized for modern systems

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2939980/The_Other_Side_Tower_of_Souls_Remaster/