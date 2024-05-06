Announcement Regarding A Recent Bug

Hey everyone,

We're incredibly sorry to those who lost their precious gaming cafe setups and items in the recent bug. We know how much you've customized your spaces, and this must be frustrating. The good news is, we've squashed that bug flat and it won't be causing any more trouble. We've also added a system to prevent similar issues from happening in the future. Make sure you've updated your game to version 1.2.9 or above.

Plus, as a thank you for your patience, please claim this code in-game using the Special Code app on the OP PC or tablet:

MAAFKALAUBARANGNYAHILANG

Cheers,

Akhir Pekan Team

========================================================

Halo semuanya,

Mohon maaf kepada player yang kehilangan setup warnet di update sebelumnya. Kami tau bug ini sangat mengecewakan, tetapi kabar baiknya adalah.. Bug ini sudah kami hancurkan dan ini tidak akan terjadi lagi kedepannya. Kami juga sudah membuat sistem untuk mencegah hal seperti ini lagi terjadi kedepannya. Pastikan kamu sudah update game nya ke versi 1.2.9 atau diatasnya ya.

Lalu, sebagai tanda terima kasih atas pengertiannya, silahkan tukarkan kode berikut di dalam game:

MAAFKALAUBARANGNYAHILANG

Salam hangat,

Tim Akhir Pekan