 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Gaming Cafe Life update for 6 May 2024

Announcement Regarding A Recent Bug

Share · View all patches · Build 14276594 · Last edited 6 May 2024 – 10:09:24 UTC by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hey everyone,

We're incredibly sorry to those who lost their precious gaming cafe setups and items in the recent bug. We know how much you've customized your spaces, and this must be frustrating. The good news is, we've squashed that bug flat and it won't be causing any more trouble. We've also added a system to prevent similar issues from happening in the future. Make sure you've updated your game to version 1.2.9 or above.

Plus, as a thank you for your patience, please claim this code in-game using the Special Code app on the OP PC or tablet:

MAAFKALAUBARANGNYAHILANG

Cheers,
Akhir Pekan Team

========================================================

Halo semuanya,

Mohon maaf kepada player yang kehilangan setup warnet di update sebelumnya. Kami tau bug ini sangat mengecewakan, tetapi kabar baiknya adalah.. Bug ini sudah kami hancurkan dan ini tidak akan terjadi lagi kedepannya. Kami juga sudah membuat sistem untuk mencegah hal seperti ini lagi terjadi kedepannya. Pastikan kamu sudah update game nya ke versi 1.2.9 atau diatasnya ya.

Lalu, sebagai tanda terima kasih atas pengertiannya, silahkan tukarkan kode berikut di dalam game:

MAAFKALAUBARANGNYAHILANG

Salam hangat,
Tim Akhir Pekan

Changed files in this update

Depot 2806231
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link