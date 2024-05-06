 Skip to content

Cubic Defender update for 6 May 2024

0.6.8 Version Update

0.6.8 Version Update
Last edited 6 May 2024

·Added lava style levels and monsters, including a new map and three new monsters. The terrain in lava levels will undergo periodic changes, requiring dynamic adjustment of defense formations
·Add a new defense tower [Hammer], can hammer the ground to emit seismic waves, causing damage to surrounding enemies.
·When using lower levels of special effects, frame skipping will be enabled to reduce performance consumption

