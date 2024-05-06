·Added lava style levels and monsters, including a new map and three new monsters. The terrain in lava levels will undergo periodic changes, requiring dynamic adjustment of defense formations
·Add a new defense tower [Hammer], can hammer the ground to emit seismic waves, causing damage to surrounding enemies.
·When using lower levels of special effects, frame skipping will be enabled to reduce performance consumption
Cubic Defender update for 6 May 2024
0.6.8 Version Update
·Added lava style levels and monsters, including a new map and three new monsters. The terrain in lava levels will undergo periodic changes, requiring dynamic adjustment of defense formations
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update