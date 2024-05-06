Fall Of The Son Patch 0.0.8 is now live.

This patch features a huge range of updates, including new functionality such as gold rewards and shops to spend your gold on cards or powerful artifacts. The bonfire system has also been reworked to use a new resource called Kindling, this allows you to potentially use multiple options at a bonfire or a mixture as Kindling can now drop as a combat reward.

The game route has also been adjusted, with a guaranteed bonfire now occuring before the final boss. There are also minor balance changes, as well as a number of bug fixes.