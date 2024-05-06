

Update 24.05.06 changes:

New brawler battles for Brad. One in the tower east of Kagabanui, one in the tower slightly south of the first tower, and after those two battles you can challenge their master in Lalizan.

In "Act 1" of the time skip events, the military commanders of the other nations are introduced in multiple events. A lot of them appear in casual clothes, while they will wear other outfits during the war phase.

[You can access the test version of the time skip content when you interact with the sparkling book in Ryen's bedroom in the castle of Aldlyn by selecting the "Time skip preview" option.]

The new military commanders have short dialogs before and after some of the battles in Begus during the war act of the time skip preview events. You can get these dialogs by using the icon over Aldlyn to replay the battles. (Terese near Parverhill, Robin at the border near Ironholm Prison, Godfreed near Witton, and the other three in the battle of Calterburry)

New event in the time skip act "Preg." It appears as a sparkling icon over Newkungu in Dorgania when both Shanna's and Naomi's events are far enough for it. After this event, the same sparkling icon will appear in the next act, and give you a CG scene with the two foxgirl sisters.

The lightning brawler Sparky, which you can meet in the Black Twin Towers of Honor, has a full body CG image now. She was added to the CG room page "Others 2."

New full body CG and character sprite for Flaire, the leader of the Thremten thieves guild.

Fixed a bug in Tsiom's event, which prevented you from progressing Brad's story with her when you changed to the level 200 class before doing her event.

Changed watchtowers on the worldmap to be "below" players, so that you can walk through them.