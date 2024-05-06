Update 0.3 is in Early Access!

GAME LEVEL INCREASED FROM LEVEL 10 TO LEVEL 20

We have raised the popularity level of your market to 20. By spending more time, you can gain new experiences.

NEW PRODUCTS AND SHELVES ADDED

While the number of sellable products in the game was 55, now you will be able to sell 83 products. New shelves have been added due to increased product variety. Among the added categories are Baby Food, Stationery, and Nuts. More demand means more service...

NEW MISSION SYSTEM

The mission system, which adds objectives to the game and facilitates learning, has been partially changed. This way, you can adapt to the game more easily.

MAYOR

As charming as this small town may be, unfortunately, you can't do everything you want. If you want to do something, you must first obtain a permit from the Mayor.

NEW UPGRADES FOR MARKET AND WAREHOUSE

Your market may be getting too small for the increasing number of shelves and products. An upgrade has been added so you can expand your market even further. You will also be able to increase the capacity of your warehouse.

COURIER ADDED

We noticed that you couldn't keep up with the constant online orders. So, let the courier deliver the products to the customers. If you think it's slow, you can increase the courier's speed.

INCREASED CHARACTER VARIETY

The character variety has been increased from 15 to 38. Hopefully, new customers will like your market.

NEW WORLD SAVE

If you're tired of the current save and want to start a new game, you don't need to delete your old save anymore. Now you'll be able to create two different worlds.

NEW INTERFACE

Changes have been made to the interface in some parts of the game, making it easier to understand and access.

Improvements have been made in AI optimization.

Cars in the city have been improved.

Game bugs have been fixed.

Please contribute to the development of our game! If you encounter any issues with our game or have suggestions for features you'd like us to add, join our Discord server to share them.

We value your feedback and look forward to collaborating with you to further improve our game. See you on Discord!