Fakeway update for 6 May 2024

Add stones that increase the upper limit of blood volume and fix some bugs

Last edited 6 May 2024 – 10:09:20 UTC by Wendy

Update

  1. Add props with upper blood volume
  2. Archive of blood volume upper limit
  3. Add return stone
  4. Add falling star pickup
  5. Add dropped item pickup
  6. Fixed the bug where some dropped items cannot be picked up.
  7. Add inventory scaling

