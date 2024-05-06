 Skip to content

My Recycling Center update for 6 May 2024

Update 2.03 - Bugfixes and logs

Update 2.03 - Bugfixes and logs

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Thanks to user feedback, several problems with the new savegames could be fixed. Also, some new log entries were added to improve debugging.

If other problems occur, please keep reporting on Community Hub and send in the log files.

