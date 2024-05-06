Park Studio Alpha 0.1.0.C

Share · View all patches · Build 14276248 · Last edited 6 May 2024 – 10:09:26 UTC by Wendy

This patch includes the following bug fixes:

Undoing and Redoing actions related to the coaster editor and path editor should now be fixed.

Track components (LSM fins, brakes, etc) now generate with a smaller gap in between sections.

Setting the time of day below midnight doesn't crash the game anymore.

Placing an object with the height shortcut, closing the menu and trying to place a new object doesn't freeze the object anymore.

Height will not reset when releasing the height Key anymore (SHIFT by Default).

Menus will now remember if you had a tab selected or if you had a search text inputted.

"Tightness" has been renamed "Tangents Size" in preparation for 0.1.1.

"Track Colors" is now in bold to fit with the rest of the track menu.

"Disptach Interval" is now "Dispatch Interval".

The next Update, 0.1.1, will focus on improving the coaster editor and the tutorials available in the game as well as some improvements to the menus.

Thanks to everyone who reported bugs!

Have a great day! 🎢