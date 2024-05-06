 Skip to content

Zopa update for 6 May 2024

Zopa 2.0

Build 14276227 · Last edited 6 May 2024 – 09:26:13 UTC

Patchnotes via Steam Community

-Achievements are working correctly
-Simplified the level in the castle

  • Improved AI
  • Fixed various bugs
    Now you will not encounter difficulties in passing.

