- Corrected discription of "Fuel Cell"
- Adjusted weather "Cold Wave". Frozen level accumulate speed is decreased. And frozen level decreases during BOOST.
- Increased the damage of "Carpet Bombing".
- Optimized mapping files of part of enermies.
- Adjusted chip "Field Scan". Triggering CD is reduced from 15s to 8s.
- Kinetic Cut now can trigger "Field Rake".
- Corrected UI errors when using controller.
- Added kills account in the bottom right corner of the screen.
Heavy Storm Shadow update for 6 May 2024
Patch Notes 1.053
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Changed files in this update