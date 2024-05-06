 Skip to content

Heavy Storm Shadow update for 6 May 2024

Patch Notes 1.053

Heavy Storm Shadow update for 6 May 2024

Patch Notes 1.053

Last edited 6 May 2024

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  1. Corrected discription of "Fuel Cell"
  2. Adjusted weather "Cold Wave". Frozen level accumulate speed is decreased. And frozen level decreases during BOOST.
  3. Increased the damage of "Carpet Bombing".
  4. Optimized mapping files of part of enermies.
  5. Adjusted chip "Field Scan". Triggering CD is reduced from 15s to 8s.
  6. Kinetic Cut now can trigger "Field Rake".
  7. Corrected UI errors when using controller.
  8. Added kills account in the bottom right corner of the screen.

