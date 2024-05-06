Updates including splitting settings for special driving operations:

-Split items that were previously set collectively under "special driving operations" so that they can now be individually configured.

Difficulty settings now allow you to set various operations to automatic or manual.

-You can now set how many seconds before departure the drive starts when beginning a trip (Difficulty Settings > Start Timing).

On some trains, such as those coming from Otebashi direction, the set number of seconds may not be followed.

In Time Attack mode, this setting is ignored.

-Fixed an issue where parts of the interior were not being rendered when viewed from an external perspective.

-Adjusted the operation of doors inside the Series 50000 train.

-Fixed an issue where key operations were still required even when "conductor's key operation" was set to none.

-Fixed an issue where footsteps continued to sound after releasing the Shift key during WASD movement.

Original text (Japanese)

