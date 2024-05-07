Update v2.0.0b - Full Controller Support, New Champion, New Biome & more...

Please note that your current save files will be deleted, as they are incompatible with the new updates. We apologize for the inconvenience.
Artifice: War tactics Demo will now be available with the updated gameplay changes.
HIGHLIGHTS
Added New Biome – Forest
- Forest hazard – Poison Ivy: Whenever a character is attacked while they are adjacent to the Ivy, it will spew and apply Poison to ALL nearby characters. Poison deals 2 damage per turn for two turns. If the character dies under this effect, they will explode and apply Poison to all nearby allies.
Added new Champion - Trickster (Traits and Abilities)
- Trait – Battle ward: Summons a ward that increases the damage of allies by 25%. The ward disappears on getting hit. Max wards = 1 (Upgradable)
- Ability 01 – Life Swap: Swaps health with another character. Not applicable on Bosses.
- Ability 02 – Teleport: Allows a Champion to be directly teleported to a tile up to a range of two tiles.
Loot Drops! – Enemies will now have a chance to drop loot on death. There are two primary types of loot – Items and Resources.
Added Full Controller Support
BALANCE
Reworked Secondary Objectives – Eliminate “Shade” objective has been replaced by a set of feats that need to be completed during battle to earn the reward. More objectives are soon to follow.
Dodge mechanic has been reworked – Dodge check is now applicable individually for both target and adjacent champions for any AOE or multi-target attack. These include attack from the following enemies:
- Deathcap
- Red cabal
- Siege breaker
- Frost Rogue
FIXES
- Fixed a bug where Queen Mycella would try to mind-control the Spectre.
- Fixed a bug where Shrine buffs showed incorrectly on HUD.
- Fixed a bug where Shrine buffs would be removed if you repositioned a champion.
- Fixed a bug where Martyr's rite could heal the Ember bomb.
- Fixed a soft freeze resulting from a Pathfinder and blood mage combo.
- Fixed a hotkey issue with spells.
- Other minor bug fixes
POLISHES
- Updated Boletuza Queen Boss Model
- Added a new Interaction ability – To interact with key characters and loot.
- Minor UI Polishes
