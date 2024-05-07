Update v2.0.0b - Full Controller Support, New Champion, New Biome & more...

Share · View all patches · Build 14276023 · Last edited 7 May 2024 – 13:46:12 UTC by Wendy

Please note that your current save files will be deleted, as they are incompatible with the new updates. We apologize for the inconvenience.

Artifice: War tactics Demo will now be available with the updated gameplay changes.

HIGHLIGHTS

Added New Biome – Forest Forest hazard – Poison Ivy: Whenever a character is attacked while they are adjacent to the Ivy, it will spew and apply Poison to ALL nearby characters. Poison deals 2 damage per turn for two turns. If the character dies under this effect, they will explode and apply Poison to all nearby allies.

Added new Champion - Trickster (Traits and Abilities) Trait – Battle ward: Summons a ward that increases the damage of allies by 25%. The ward disappears on getting hit. Max wards = 1 (Upgradable) Ability 01 – Life Swap: Swaps health with another character. Not applicable on Bosses. Ability 02 – Teleport: Allows a Champion to be directly teleported to a tile up to a range of two tiles.

Loot Drops! – Enemies will now have a chance to drop loot on death. There are two primary types of loot – Items and Resources.

Added Full Controller Support

BALANCE

Reworked Secondary Objectives – Eliminate “Shade” objective has been replaced by a set of feats that need to be completed during battle to earn the reward. More objectives are soon to follow.

Dodge mechanic has been reworked – Dodge check is now applicable individually for both target and adjacent champions for any AOE or multi-target attack. These include attack from the following enemies: Deathcap Red cabal Siege breaker Frost Rogue



FIXES

Fixed a bug where Queen Mycella would try to mind-control the Spectre.

Fixed a bug where Shrine buffs showed incorrectly on HUD.

Fixed a bug where Shrine buffs would be removed if you repositioned a champion.

Fixed a bug where Martyr's rite could heal the Ember bomb.

Fixed a soft freeze resulting from a Pathfinder and blood mage combo.

Fixed a hotkey issue with spells.

Other minor bug fixes

POLISHES

Updated Boletuza Queen Boss Model

Added a new Interaction ability – To interact with key characters and loot.

Minor UI Polishes

If you encounter any issues, please report them to our Discord channel or Steam forums. Thank you for supporting us!

Discord: https://discord.gg/gSwVK7CURj