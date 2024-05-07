 Skip to content

MAJOR Artifice: War Tactics update for 7 May 2024

Update v2.0.0b - Full Controller Support, New Champion, New Biome & more...

Share · View all patches · Build 14276023 · Last edited 7 May 2024 – 13:46:12 UTC by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Please note that your current save files will be deleted, as they are incompatible with the new updates. We apologize for the inconvenience.

Artifice: War tactics Demo will now be available with the updated gameplay changes.

HIGHLIGHTS

  • Added New Biome – Forest

    • Forest hazard – Poison Ivy: Whenever a character is attacked while they are adjacent to the Ivy, it will spew and apply Poison to ALL nearby characters. Poison deals 2 damage per turn for two turns. If the character dies under this effect, they will explode and apply Poison to all nearby allies.

  • Added new Champion - Trickster (Traits and Abilities)

    • Trait – Battle ward: Summons a ward that increases the damage of allies by 25%. The ward disappears on getting hit. Max wards = 1 (Upgradable)
    • Ability 01 – Life Swap: Swaps health with another character. Not applicable on Bosses.
    • Ability 02 – Teleport: Allows a Champion to be directly teleported to a tile up to a range of two tiles.

  • Loot Drops! – Enemies will now have a chance to drop loot on death. There are two primary types of loot – Items and Resources.

  • Added Full Controller Support

BALANCE

  • Reworked Secondary Objectives – Eliminate “Shade” objective has been replaced by a set of feats that need to be completed during battle to earn the reward. More objectives are soon to follow.

  • Dodge mechanic has been reworked – Dodge check is now applicable individually for both target and adjacent champions for any AOE or multi-target attack. These include attack from the following enemies:

    • Deathcap
    • Red cabal
    • Siege breaker
    • Frost Rogue
FIXES
  • Fixed a bug where Queen Mycella would try to mind-control the Spectre.
  • Fixed a bug where Shrine buffs showed incorrectly on HUD.
  • Fixed a bug where Shrine buffs would be removed if you repositioned a champion.
  • Fixed a bug where Martyr's rite could heal the Ember bomb.
  • Fixed a soft freeze resulting from a Pathfinder and blood mage combo.
  • Fixed a hotkey issue with spells.
  • Other minor bug fixes
POLISHES
  • Updated Boletuza Queen Boss Model
  • Added a new Interaction ability – To interact with key characters and loot.
  • Minor UI Polishes

If you encounter any issues, please report them to our Discord channel or Steam forums. Thank you for supporting us!

Discord: https://discord.gg/gSwVK7CURj

