Oriental Valley update for 6 May 2024

Oriental Valley Update Version1.3

Oriental Valley update for 6 May 2024 · Last edited 6 May 2024

This version has added a backpack organization function (Keyboard: R key, Controller: Press down the right analog stick). If you have more feedback, you can join our community or leave a message directly.

Wish you all a pleasant gaming experience.

  • Added backpack and warehouse organization function.
  • Added English localization assets.
  • Fixed bug where Cooking Contest and All Recipes Unlocked trophies couldn't be obtained.
  • Fixed bug with Panda Three Fresh Lard Noodles exclamation mark.
  • Fixed bug with map shift after saving and reloading at Star Valley.

ps：
Some maps may show Chinese characters in the handheld map; we will update and fix this as soon as possible.

