Oriental Valley Update Version1.3

This version has added a backpack organization function (Keyboard: R key, Controller: Press down the right analog stick). If you have more feedback, you can join our community or leave a message directly.
Wish you all a pleasant gaming experience.
- Added backpack and warehouse organization function.
- Added English localization assets.
- Fixed bug where Cooking Contest and All Recipes Unlocked trophies couldn't be obtained.
- Fixed bug with Panda Three Fresh Lard Noodles exclamation mark.
- Fixed bug with map shift after saving and reloading at Star Valley.
ps：
Some maps may show Chinese characters in the handheld map; we will update and fix this as soon as possible.
Changed files in this update