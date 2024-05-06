Oriental Valley Update Version1.3

Share · View all patches · Build 14276016 · Last edited 6 May 2024 – 12:33:10 UTC by Wendy

This version has added a backpack organization function (Keyboard: R key, Controller: Press down the right analog stick). If you have more feedback, you can join our community or leave a message directly.

Wish you all a pleasant gaming experience.

Added backpack and warehouse organization function.

Added English localization assets.

Fixed bug where Cooking Contest and All Recipes Unlocked trophies couldn't be obtained.

Fixed bug with Panda Three Fresh Lard Noodles exclamation mark.

Fixed bug with map shift after saving and reloading at Star Valley.

ps：

Some maps may show Chinese characters in the handheld map; we will update and fix this as soon as possible.