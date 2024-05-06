 Skip to content

Zero-K update for 6 May 2024

Zero-K v1.12.5.0 - Settings Override Fix

Zero-K v1.12.5.0 - Settings Override Fix · Build 14275683 · Last edited 6 May 2024 – 10:09:03 UTC

This is a small patch that was released to fix the settings deployment bug. A few other things we were working on made it in too.

  • Fixed a recently introduced issue that caused particular settings to be overridden on launch.
  • Units far from the epicentre of a Shockley impact are now stunned sooner, to match the explosion visual. Which units end up stunned is unchanged.
  • Added a cracked ground impact scar for Quake.
  • Fixed inverted track stretching for, eg, Paladin.
  • Moving a block in a factory production queue no longer re-applies the multiplicative key modifiers.
  • Fixed the commander selector ending up off the edge of the screen on particular scaling settings when shifting from windowed mode.
  • Simplified window resolution switching code to try to make it more reliable.
  • Fixed sun and water settings overrides being too persistent between maps.
  • Fixed the sun on Tempest.
  • Fix thumbnail and minimap images for maps containing unusual characters.
  • Fixed a bug caused by map searches finding no maps.
  • Fixed the player name tags widget possibly being assigned incorrectly.
  • Tweaked the draw order of name tags, health bars, and overhead icons.

