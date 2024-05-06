Zero-K v1.12.5.0 - Settings Override Fix

This is a small patch that was released to fix the settings deployment bug. A few other things we were working on made it in too.
- Fixed a recently introduced issue that caused particular settings to be overridden on launch.
- Units far from the epicentre of a Shockley impact are now stunned sooner, to match the explosion visual. Which units end up stunned is unchanged.
- Added a cracked ground impact scar for Quake.
- Fixed inverted track stretching for, eg, Paladin.
- Moving a block in a factory production queue no longer re-applies the multiplicative key modifiers.
- Fixed the commander selector ending up off the edge of the screen on particular scaling settings when shifting from windowed mode.
- Simplified window resolution switching code to try to make it more reliable.
- Fixed sun and water settings overrides being too persistent between maps.
- Fixed the sun on Tempest.
- Fix thumbnail and minimap images for maps containing unusual characters.
- Fixed a bug caused by map searches finding no maps.
- Fixed the player name tags widget possibly being assigned incorrectly.
- Tweaked the draw order of name tags, health bars, and overhead icons.
