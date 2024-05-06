Zero-K v1.12.5.0 - Settings Override Fix

This is a small patch that was released to fix the settings deployment bug. A few other things we were working on made it in too.

Fixed a recently introduced issue that caused particular settings to be overridden on launch.

Units far from the epicentre of a Shockley impact are now stunned sooner, to match the explosion visual. Which units end up stunned is unchanged.

Added a cracked ground impact scar for Quake.

Fixed inverted track stretching for, eg, Paladin.

Moving a block in a factory production queue no longer re-applies the multiplicative key modifiers.

Fixed the commander selector ending up off the edge of the screen on particular scaling settings when shifting from windowed mode.

Simplified window resolution switching code to try to make it more reliable.

Fixed sun and water settings overrides being too persistent between maps.

Fixed the sun on Tempest.

Fix thumbnail and minimap images for maps containing unusual characters.

Fixed a bug caused by map searches finding no maps.

Fixed the player name tags widget possibly being assigned incorrectly.

Tweaked the draw order of name tags, health bars, and overhead icons.