- Start with a new scene after Arkio crashed to prevent startup issues
- Improved stability and stickiness while moving geometry in complex intersections
- Improved performance for large models from far away viewpoints
- Fixed colocation microphone muting issue on mobile devices
Arkio update for 6 May 2024
Arkio v1.7.1
