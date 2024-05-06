 Skip to content

Arkio update for 6 May 2024

Arkio v1.7.1

Build 14275963 · Last edited 6 May 2024 – 12:19:05 UTC

  • Start with a new scene after Arkio crashed to prevent startup issues
  • Improved stability and stickiness while moving geometry in complex intersections
  • Improved performance for large models from far away viewpoints
  • Fixed colocation microphone muting issue on mobile devices

