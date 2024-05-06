 Skip to content

Magenta Horizon update for 6 May 2024

2024/05/06 0.8.11 Version Small Update

2024/05/06 0.8.11 Version Small Update

  • Act 1 Ascended Reaper difficulty enemy placements have been adjusted.
  • New enemy appears on Act 1 Ascended Reaper difficulty levels.
  • Bosses on Ascended Reaper difficulty now have 50% more health compared to the Wraith difficulty or below.
  • Players now won't be able to push the enemies(that aren't knocked back) with frontal ground attack combos.
    The demo version will prevent players from trying out the Ascended Reaper difficulty option and the boss rush mode.

