Patch v1.00.117

Hello fellas,
Here's a little patch to fix a couple of things.
🐛 Changes this patch:
- Fixed Infestation Map altering not taking into account locked maps.
- (?) Fix for Salamander ring error
- (?) Fix for Augment enemy zapping error
- (?) Fix for blood splatters error
- (?) Fix for Controller Button selection error
- Fixed Dangerous Color Setting not being able to be set.
- Fixed Controller Navigation of setting Color overlay settings.
- Fixed Error with swarms in the River map
(?) = Possible fix.
If you own the Game I would appreciate it greatly if you would write a review.
https://store.steampowered.com/app/1932700/Entomophobia/
