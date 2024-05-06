 Skip to content

Entomophobia update for 6 May 2024

Patch v1.00.117

Patch v1.00.117

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello fellas,

Here's a little patch to fix a couple of things.

🐛 Changes this patch:

  • Fixed Infestation Map altering not taking into account locked maps.
  • (?) Fix for Salamander ring error
  • (?) Fix for Augment enemy zapping error
  • (?) Fix for blood splatters error
  • (?) Fix for Controller Button selection error
  • Fixed Dangerous Color Setting not being able to be set.
  • Fixed Controller Navigation of setting Color overlay settings.
  • Fixed Error with swarms in the River map

(?) = Possible fix.

If you own the Game I would appreciate it greatly if you would write a review.

Enjoy!

