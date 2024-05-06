Patch v1.00.117

Share · View all patches · Build 14275935 · Last edited 6 May 2024 – 09:09:12 UTC by Wendy

Hello fellas,

Here's a little patch to fix a couple of things.

🐛 Changes this patch:

Fixed Infestation Map altering not taking into account locked maps.

(?) Fix for Salamander ring error

(?) Fix for Augment enemy zapping error

(?) Fix for blood splatters error

(?) Fix for Controller Button selection error

Fixed Dangerous Color Setting not being able to be set.

Fixed Controller Navigation of setting Color overlay settings.

Fixed Error with swarms in the River map

(?) = Possible fix.

If you own the Game I would appreciate it greatly if you would write a review.

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1932700/Entomophobia/

Enjoy!