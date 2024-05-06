Custom equipment recycling:
Settings - Other
Recycling based on the lowest equipment rating
Store wide selection of equipment with consistent ratings and automatic recycling
Non level equipment (score>=200) and downgraded equipment are no longer protected
Cancel the function of overloading 12 backpacks
XiuzhenWorld / 修真世界 update for 6 May 2024
