 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

XiuzhenWorld / 修真世界 update for 6 May 2024

Custom equipment recycling

Share · View all patches · Build 14275898 · Last edited 6 May 2024 – 08:32:13 UTC by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Custom equipment recycling:
Settings - Other
Recycling based on the lowest equipment rating
Store wide selection of equipment with consistent ratings and automatic recycling
Non level equipment (score>=200) and downgraded equipment are no longer protected
Cancel the function of overloading 12 backpacks

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 2868431
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link