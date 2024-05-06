v0.0.108.alpha

Hi everyone, in this patch we have added some feature and did some improvements/changes/fixes and balance cards
New:
- Added "Escape" keyboard key shortcut in order to close windows, navigate back on menus, battle surrender and quit game
- Added card overlay preview when you pass with mouse over laboratory/deck editor/singleplayer draft/battlefield/battle hand cards
- Added hero overlay preview when you pass with mouse over laboratory/deck editor/deck list/singleplayer draft/battlefield heroes
- Added "Show card/hero preview in battle" setting
Improvements:
- Updated fear status icon
- Improved spell abilities text
- Improved card/hero design
- General status battle improvements
- General creature ability battle improvements
- Increased hero list item size
- Improved Polish translations
Changes:
- Changed "Show creature abilities" setting to "Show card abilities". Feature now is extended also for spell abilities
- Clicking on "Save" button now close Settings window
- Changed Purify ability: When this creature is summoned to the battlefield, remove X negative token(s) from another allied creature with multiple tokens. (If there is more than one creature with the same tokens, the one closest to it will be chosen)
- If status use tokens, now will be removed if their tokens reach 0
Balance:
Lorraine, High Priestess:
All allied creatures on the battlefield gain the 'Blessing 1/1/2/2/3' ability. Heals the health of this hero by 3/3/4/4/5
Kreg, King of Beasts:
Ability: Summon 1/1/2/2/3 'Crescent Moon Wolf' Beast(s) of level 1/2/3/4/5
Conditions:
3 or fewer allied creatures on the battlefield
Turn 3 or later
Crescent Moon Wolf:
Level 1: 3/2 Guard, Rapidity 5, Vanish
Level 2: 3/2 Guard, Rapidity 6, Vanish
Level 3: 4/3 Guard, Rapidity 7, Vanish
Level 4: 5/4 Guard, Rapidity 8, Vanish
Level 5: 6/5 Guard, Rapidity 9, Vanish
Ninja Apprentice:
Level 1: 1/1
Level 2: 1/1, Elusion
Level 3: 2/1, Elusion
Level 4: 2/1, Elusion, Summon 1
Level 5: 2/1, Elusion, Summon 2
Countess of the Winged:
Level 1: 5/7 Trap All 1, Sacrifice 3, Imposition All 2
Level 2: 6/8 Trap All 1, Sacrifice 3, Imposition All 3
Level 3: 6/9 Trap All 2, Sacrifice 4, Imposition All 3
Level 4: 7/10 Trap All 2, Sacrifice 4, Imposition All 4
Level 5: 7/10 Trap All 2, Sacrifice 5, Imposition All 4
Fixes:
- Fixed missing card backside when discard card from initial battle phase
- Fixed card status sorting visibility when creature is on battlefield
- Fixed card preview in deck editor
Changed files in this update