v0.0.108.alpha

Hi everyone, in this patch we have added some feature and did some improvements/changes/fixes and balance cards

New:

Added "Escape" keyboard key shortcut in order to close windows, navigate back on menus, battle surrender and quit game

Added card overlay preview when you pass with mouse over laboratory/deck editor/singleplayer draft/battlefield/battle hand cards

Added hero overlay preview when you pass with mouse over laboratory/deck editor/deck list/singleplayer draft/battlefield heroes

Added "Show card/hero preview in battle" setting

Improvements:

Updated fear status icon

Improved spell abilities text

Improved card/hero design

General status battle improvements

General creature ability battle improvements

Increased hero list item size

Improved Polish translations

Changes:

Changed "Show creature abilities" setting to "Show card abilities". Feature now is extended also for spell abilities

Clicking on "Save" button now close Settings window

Changed Purify ability: When this creature is summoned to the battlefield, remove X negative token(s) from another allied creature with multiple tokens. (If there is more than one creature with the same tokens, the one closest to it will be chosen)

If status use tokens, now will be removed if their tokens reach 0

Balance:

Lorraine, High Priestess:

All allied creatures on the battlefield gain the 'Blessing 1/1/2/2/3' ability. Heals the health of this hero by 3/3/4/4/5

Kreg, King of Beasts:

Ability: Summon 1/1/2/2/3 'Crescent Moon Wolf' Beast(s) of level 1/2/3/4/5

Conditions:

3 or fewer allied creatures on the battlefield

Turn 3 or later

Crescent Moon Wolf:

Level 1: 3/2 Guard, Rapidity 5, Vanish

Level 2: 3/2 Guard, Rapidity 6, Vanish

Level 3: 4/3 Guard, Rapidity 7, Vanish

Level 4: 5/4 Guard, Rapidity 8, Vanish

Level 5: 6/5 Guard, Rapidity 9, Vanish

Ninja Apprentice:

Level 1: 1/1

Level 2: 1/1, Elusion

Level 3: 2/1, Elusion

Level 4: 2/1, Elusion, Summon 1

Level 5: 2/1, Elusion, Summon 2

Countess of the Winged:

Level 1: 5/7 Trap All 1, Sacrifice 3, Imposition All 2

Level 2: 6/8 Trap All 1, Sacrifice 3, Imposition All 3

Level 3: 6/9 Trap All 2, Sacrifice 4, Imposition All 3

Level 4: 7/10 Trap All 2, Sacrifice 4, Imposition All 4

Level 5: 7/10 Trap All 2, Sacrifice 5, Imposition All 4

Fixes: