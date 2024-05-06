Update 1.0.10

Yes, 2 game updates in 1 day… and this one contains even more changes & additions based on player feedback!
CHANGES:
- From now on, the first item you take from the shop will be free! (I've taken away the prologue-exclusive bonus starting Biomass to compensate)
- When hovering over an item in the shop, your open slots corresponding to that item type will light up.
- 4 new mutations! You'll have to play and find out what they are, but they affect microbes depending on their DNA…
