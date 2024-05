Share · View all patches · Build 14275772 · Last edited 6 May 2024 – 09:09:23 UTC by Wendy

Dear gnombers,

As bugs come up, we slowly squish them. Here's some stuff we fixed in this patch:

Unplugging the joystick would crash the game in menus

Unplugging or changing the joystick/gamepad would incorrectly unpause the game

Fixed a bug where summoning friendly goblins as the Gnoblin character would cause an instant crash

As always, thanks for the bug reports!