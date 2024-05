Share · View all patches · Build 14275740 · Last edited 6 May 2024 – 20:33:12 UTC by Wendy

Hey there!

New content for Crumble just dropped:

I added 5 new languages:

Portuguese(Brazil) - Korean - Polish - Turkish - Italian

Feel free to drop a comment down below to suggest a new language you think should be supported.

I've also added the Paper Sky demo as a special playable level:

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1617230/Paper_Sky/

I have a lot more content cooking up, see you soon!