Patch Notes - V 0.6.16
⌛TIME RIFTS
- Rewards obtained by completing Time Rifts are once again retrievable. We apologize for this untimely inconvenience!
- The text below the Upper Rift has been corrected: you must of course complete the Upper Rift to obtain the rewards corresponding to it.
📖 CAMPAIGN
- Situations where characters were not displayed correctly in the campaign have been corrected. Further fixes will follow to address cases where certain dialogues and cinematics do not launch automatically.
- Subtitles were not correctly positioned in some resolutions.
🏗️ DECKBUILDING
- Making a new card in an incomplete imported deck will no longer cause infinite loading.
🎮 USER EXPERIENCE
- New improvements have been made to handle disconnections more effectively. The game will better handle the case of reconnection after leaving the application (mobile).
- Orbital Strike visual effect corrected.
- Added a visual effect to the Soul Pit activation.
- Improved visual effects for the discard and card search screens.
