Mutants: Genesis update for 7 May 2024

Patch Notes - V 0.6.16

7 May 2024

Patch Notes - V 0.6.16

⌛TIME RIFTS

  • Rewards obtained by completing Time Rifts are once again retrievable. We apologize for this untimely inconvenience!
  • The text below the Upper Rift has been corrected: you must of course complete the Upper Rift to obtain the rewards corresponding to it.

📖 CAMPAIGN

  • Situations where characters were not displayed correctly in the campaign have been corrected. Further fixes will follow to address cases where certain dialogues and cinematics do not launch automatically.
  • Subtitles were not correctly positioned in some resolutions.

🏗️ DECKBUILDING

  • Making a new card in an incomplete imported deck will no longer cause infinite loading.

🎮 USER EXPERIENCE

  • New improvements have been made to handle disconnections more effectively. The game will better handle the case of reconnection after leaving the application (mobile).
  • Orbital Strike visual effect corrected.
  • Added a visual effect to the Soul Pit activation.
  • Improved visual effects for the discard and card search screens.

