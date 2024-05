Share · View all patches · Build 14275695 · Last edited 6 May 2024 – 08:09:09 UTC by Wendy

This is a tiny patch that only fixes one crash that would sometimes occur when you continue a saved run.

We're working on new features and content, and another proper update is coming soon. Stay tuned!

Join us on Discord: https://discord.com/invite/cebQadnREq

Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/antstookmyeye