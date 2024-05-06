Release 0.1.6.9 Now Live

All the updates listed here recently have now made their way onto the main branch.

As a note for anyone with an existing character, it wont show you the tutorials again to explain spells but please note that spells will now be selected with the function keys (F1, F2 etc) instead of Shift + 1 etc

Unfortunately though, they wont be available on the demo for some time because I made a mistake. Since the majority of Aiyana's development has just been myself working solo there was no need to work in branches.

What this means is that I'm not able to easily roll back to a point before I merged some updates with my combat changes, if I did I would lose some of the bug fixes.

Once the combat update is finished I'll be able to fix this situation so it hopefully wont happen again in the future but until then I wont be able to push any bug fixes live.

I'm hoping to have the first pass of the combat system in beta in about a week.