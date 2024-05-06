 Skip to content

How Little We Wait update for 6 May 2024

Final Bug Fix

Build 14275585 · Last edited by Wendy

+Adjusted brightness values
-I noticed a lot of people playing the game were cranking up the brightness value making the game ugly. I made the base brightness higher and limited the cap of the brightness value. The game should be visible, but still encourage the player to light up the room fully.

+Adjusted the blue door unlock to be in the middle of the game
-A lot of people either unlock both doors at the same time, or never open the blue door at all. I adjusted the blue door to open sooner to allow for better story telling.

Bug Fixes:
-Fixed the piano song playing when the game is resetting
-Attempted to fix the UI still showing when the reset cutscene is playing. Internal testing doesn't show this bug. Cannot test if this is fixed.

