 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

OuterRealm update for 6 May 2024

New Level , And Turrets

Share · View all patches · Build 14275500 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community


Added a new realm mission level :
Inside this level are packed turrets , use them to unpack , consume some eletronics to morph them into working turrets
They will help you defeat stronger enemies.

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 2762481
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link