Ver1.11 It is now possible for players to interrupt during CPU battles.

We have updated the following

Players can now intrude during CPU battles.

When you check the “Allow player intrusion” checkbox for CPU Single Battle and start the game,

You will be matched with a player who is waiting for a Single Battle or playing a CPU Single Battle.

For CPU Multibattle,

You will be matched with a player who is waiting for a player in a CPU Multibattle or a player who is playing a CPU Multibattle in a mode where his or her teammate is the CPU.

Rare tickets can now be obtained by turning the Coin Gasha three times.

∙ Changed some of the UI of item details (can be reverted in the options)

Thank you for your continued support of Retsubato!