Update 0.5.15

- Fixed various bugs in the stage.
- Adjustment of magic attack: increase in power of rotating jump magic.
- Adjustments to charge magic: 1st stage = decrease hit stop time & increase hit interval, 2nd stage = increase power, 3rd stage = increase power, 4th stage = increase power
- Fixed the special attack of the sword item "Harscale".
- Fixed a bug that the sword item "Dojikiri" did not get a rarity buff.
- Adjustment of the ability "Sword Sage Awakening": slightly increased power.
- Adjustment of the ability "Charge Slash": physical defense penetration of the last hit is reduced to 20%.
- Adjustment to the ability "Step avoidance": so that the jump is triggered.
- Adjustment of the ability "Magic Power Supply": from 0.2 to 1.0 to 0.1 to 0.6. Maximum Lv 5 to 6.
- Adjustment of the ability "Earth Spike": reduced knock-up, reduced judgment range, reduced effect of defensive debuffs.
- Adjustment of ability "Sword Chain Enhancement": add buff to increase arm strength when used (can be stacked).
- Display a confirmation message when selecting practice mode.
- Improved that some effects remained in memory without disappearing.
- Fixed a bug in the possession familiars menu that caused the process to become slow.
- Fixed a bug that the personality "Cautious" did not appear in the Familiar reinforcement piece.
- Improved "About Familiar" tips can be displayed in the Familiar management menu.
- The save data restoration function when a game is terminated abnormally has been improved so that a confirmation message can be displayed and selected at the time of restoration.
- Fixed a bug that prevented souls from appearing on the high difficulty floor of the "Divine Demon Castle".
- Boss-type monsters are now also enhanced in down value and armor value according to their lvl.
- Improved display of a message at the end of the capture stone effect.
- Fixed so that when an item is selected when acquiring heroic abilities, the acquired item does not disappear even if the bag is full.
蒐命のラスティル - とこしえの迷宮城 - update for 6 May 2024
Update 0.5.15
Patchnotes via Steam Community
