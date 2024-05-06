【Version 1.31】

New system: Talent skills. Talent skills can be unlocked by obtaining skill books in the bookstore, which can be viewed in the Drillmaster.

New feature: Quick tagging. In the work table, chef, pet house interface, you can right-click on the material to quickly mark the item, so that players can easily identify it in the loot

Bookcases and bookstore cartons can now be searched for talent skill books

New items: 14 books on talent skills

Added places where pet boxes can be found: furniture, travel boxes, outdoor stores

Added places where bear toys can be found: furniture, travel boxes

Fixed a BUG that prevented enemies from dying

Fixed a door placement error at an institute

*The archiving method is optimized, and a part of archiving protection code is added. Forcibly closing the game during the game archive process (such as power outage or crash, etc.), easy to cause archive damage, if you are worried about the new archiving method will still be damaged, you can make your own archive backup, you can open the game in the steam installation path, and then find: steam\steamapps\common\Night Raider\NightRaider\NightRaider_Data\D1202. Copy the entire D1202 folder for backup, or you can overwrite and transfer the archive to a new device. If the game cannot be opened after the archive is damaged, it can also be solved by deleting the folder to empty all the archives.