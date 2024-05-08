 Skip to content

Blood of Titans update for 8 May 2024

Update 05.08.2024

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  1. Added the ability to return tournament energy for watching ads.
  2. Added animations of images to maps: A red dragon, a Fanged fairy.
  3. A new card purchase promotion has been added.
  4. A special notification has been added to the "Stone Pillars" game mode when moving to another level.
  5. Fixed a number of errors when forming additional decks.
  6. Fixed the error of activating the bonus from the Mill building.
  7. Fixed an error in the operation of the "Prints and Pages" campaign.
  8. Various localization errors have been fixed.

