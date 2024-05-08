Update 05.08.2024

- Added the ability to return tournament energy for watching ads.
- Added animations of images to maps: A red dragon, a Fanged fairy.
- A new card purchase promotion has been added.
- A special notification has been added to the "Stone Pillars" game mode when moving to another level.
- Fixed a number of errors when forming additional decks.
- Fixed the error of activating the bonus from the Mill building.
- Fixed an error in the operation of the "Prints and Pages" campaign.
- Various localization errors have been fixed.
Changed depots in beta branch