Wild West Survival update for 6 May 2024

WildWestSurvival Alpha v2.2.0

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

NOTE: This update contains breaking changes

  • Upgraded to Unreal Engine 5.4
  • Added some foliages and level structures to the Desert map
  • Added more roads in Deadwood
  • Some bug fixes

