Cryptmaster is now available!

Hey doomed souls,

I have finally completed my gloomy inescapable crypts and I’m ready to showcase it to the next poor souls who want to take a little peek around and meet the not so friendly local toadmen. I have specially designed the crypts myself to be the most painful and to be inescapable while also being the most entertaining me of course. Countless souls will enter but very few will exit.

I’m going to be sitting back and watching my hard work in action as players suffer through the crypts. I hope you know how to spell well.

Be sure to leave a review so that more souls can be attracted to the crypts. I may give you an extra letter for your troubles.