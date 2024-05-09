 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Cryptmaster update for 9 May 2024

Cryptmaster is now available!

Share · View all patches · Build 14274924 · Last edited 9 May 2024 – 16:09:16 UTC by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hey doomed souls,

I have finally completed my gloomy inescapable crypts and I’m ready to showcase it to the next poor souls who want to take a little peek around and meet the not so friendly local toadmen. I have specially designed the crypts myself to be the most painful and to be inescapable while also being the most entertaining me of course. Countless souls will enter but very few will exit.

I’m going to be sitting back and watching my hard work in action as players suffer through the crypts. I hope you know how to spell well.

Be sure to leave a review so that more souls can be attracted to the crypts. I may give you an extra letter for your troubles.

  • The Cryptmaster
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link