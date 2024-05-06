 Skip to content

Desktop Garage Kit update for 6 May 2024

Desktop Garage Kit 2.1.2 updated on May 06,2024. Dive into the Mini-Game Mania!

Version 2.1.2 Highlights:

  • Unleash Fun with the New Mini-Game Mode!
  • UI Interaction Enhancement makes navigation smoother and more intuitive.
  • Resolved an issue with the girl list interface, where the shortcut for Pure Dance Mode was overlapping. (Special thanks: lit)
  • Other bug fixes

