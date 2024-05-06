Desktop Garage Kit 2.1.2 updated on May 06,2024. Dive into the Mini-Game Mania!

Version 2.1.2 Highlights:
- Unleash Fun with the New Mini-Game Mode!
- UI Interaction Enhancement makes navigation smoother and more intuitive.
- Resolved an issue with the girl list interface, where the shortcut for Pure Dance Mode was overlapping. (Special thanks: lit)
- Other bug fixes
✨Share Your Brilliant Ideas with Us and Let's Bring Them to Life! Please Follow Our Official Twitter for Updates and New Features!
Desktop Garage Kit Offical Twitter: https://twitter.com/Nzzzz
Changed files in this update