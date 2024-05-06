24.05.06 Update

- You can now purchase 'Costume Recipe:Light Inverness Coat' from Madame Armand's Recipe Shop!
Early Access Pocket
- Added temporary items to manually fix errors that require starting the game from the beginning.
To ensure smooth game play, please use it only when an error occurs that does not apply even after the update.
Error that can be corrected while maintaining current save data: Error in removing rocks on the Ballant Mine B2
- Fixed an error in creating the Frilled Swimsuit with the Magic Sewing Machine.
- Added missing icons for the Ordinary Picnic Two-piece and Ordinary Ordinary Magic Academy Uniform.
Although the error has been corrected, there may be cases where the event needs to be restarted for it to be applied, but in most cases, there is no major problem with the game progress.
If you want to correct errors while maintaining saved data without initializing it, please use 'Early Access Pocket'.
After some patches and fix updates, the character may be in a position where it is impossible to move due to changed tiles. In this case, please contact the developer.
Thank you.
KKANGTO STUDIO
