Dead Never Stop update for 6 May 2024

1.0.13.0 Version Update

1.0.13.0 Version Update · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Thank you all for waiting. Our big update is here. Now all Towers can use exclusive skills by right-clicking!

In addition, we have also done the following:

1.Fixed a bug in the Shopping Mall Map where the tower position was difficult to adjust
2.Optimize the bullet resources of the Big and Small Evil Eye
3.Fixed a bug that caused the game to stuck when the countdown reaches zero in some cases.
4.Fixed the bug where the medical package texture was generated as a capsule
5.Adjusted the bullet and core texture level, now the bullet will pass above the core when passing through it
6.Optimized the elimination logic of some prefabs, now the game is much more smoother than before
7.Fixed the bug where Tesla’s effects would occasionally report errors
8.Fixed an issue where the hero's energy bar would become very long under certain circumstances.
9.Optimized the size of Magma’s attack effect

