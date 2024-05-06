Hotfix v2.2.1.122455-rel-Laika

Contains the following Fixes
- Fixed bug where item in light slot would become activated any time player visibility changed
- Fixed other Aluminium building piece recipes that require Aluminium Ingots
- Adding appropriate audio for start loop and stop of coal - wood burner. Adding appropriate deploy audio
- Fixing wood burner chimney smoke effects playing at the wrong location - based on smaller chimney
- Fixed bug where wood torch and wood rag torch would disappear when looking in certain directions in first-person
- Fixed Hypothermia Resistance modifier granted by Tusker crashing game when removed.
- Added validation to D_ModifierStates to prevent recursive application of auras
- Fixed bug where offset applied to light slot when mounted wasn't being cleared after dismounting
Changed files in this update