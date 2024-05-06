 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Icarus update for 6 May 2024

Hotfix v2.2.1.122455-rel-Laika

Share · View all patches · Build 14274717 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
Contains the following Fixes
  • Fixed bug where item in light slot would become activated any time player visibility changed
  • Fixed other Aluminium building piece recipes that require Aluminium Ingots
  • Adding appropriate audio for start loop and stop of coal - wood burner. Adding appropriate deploy audio
  • Fixing wood burner chimney smoke effects playing at the wrong location - based on smaller chimney
  • Fixed bug where wood torch and wood rag torch would disappear when looking in certain directions in first-person
  • Fixed Hypothermia Resistance modifier granted by Tusker crashing game when removed.
  • Added validation to D_ModifierStates to prevent recursive application of auras
  • Fixed bug where offset applied to light slot when mounted wasn't being cleared after dismounting

Changed files in this update

Icarus Content Depot 1149461
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link