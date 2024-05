Share · View all patches · Build 14274697 · Last edited 6 May 2024 – 08:09:11 UTC by Wendy

v 2.1.5

The following have been updated

-General improvements to Japanese translations (character speech patterns, typos, etc.)

-Some improvements to English, Simplified Chinese, and Traditional Chinese translations.

-Fixed logical errors in some documents

-Fixed game freezing when advancing text speed to MAX

Update coming 05/07

-Improved some image translations

-Fixed an error in the top document name output