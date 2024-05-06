 Skip to content

Anidu update for 6 May 2024

Update Notes For v1.1.2

Build 14274615

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  1. Ending credits
  • Add an ending artwork
  1. System
  • Fixed game startup language changing based on Steam UI language
  • Fixed cinematic cutscene sound effects and background sounds to be separate
  1. UI modifications
  • Added Arrow Buttons to the Dialog UI
  • Added ability to turn on/off the Use Superpowers UI in Preferences
  • Adjusted spacing
  1. Modify stages
  • Added the ability for the first player to solve a quiz in the second half of Circuspace to see other players' cameras
  • Added balloon popping sound effects to the Unipark background
  1. Bug fixes
  • Fixed bug with Rollercoaster Booster animation not syncing on client screen
  • Fixed bug with synchronization of boss UI on client in Sky Castle (Boss Stage)
  • Fixed bug where changing presets would be attempted multiple times when the preset selection field on the keyboard settings screen was manipulated with the keyboard

