Update Notes For v1.1.2

- Ending credits
- Add an ending artwork
- System
- Fixed game startup language changing based on Steam UI language
- Fixed cinematic cutscene sound effects and background sounds to be separate
- UI modifications
- Added Arrow Buttons to the Dialog UI
- Added ability to turn on/off the Use Superpowers UI in Preferences
- Adjusted spacing
- Modify stages
- Added the ability for the first player to solve a quiz in the second half of Circuspace to see other players' cameras
- Added balloon popping sound effects to the Unipark background
- Bug fixes
- Fixed bug with Rollercoaster Booster animation not syncing on client screen
- Fixed bug with synchronization of boss UI on client in Sky Castle (Boss Stage)
- Fixed bug where changing presets would be attempted multiple times when the preset selection field on the keyboard settings screen was manipulated with the keyboard
Changed files in this update