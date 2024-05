Share · View all patches · Build 14274471 · Last edited 7 May 2024 – 20:26:11 UTC by Wendy

GAMEPLAY

There’s now player skills! For every 8 birds you free, you get a skill point.

Army rank ups now use an experience system

GRAPHICS

The Mosquito shoots ink when it dies

AUDIO

There’s a musical sting for each biome upon entrance

Made the Ogre Kitties voice deeper

UI

There’s a settings menu button that lets you redo the tutorial

FIXED BUGS

Fixed the magic staff, and egg bombs doing double damage

Fixed your army getting stuck in farm trees