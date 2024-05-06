 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

乱斗先锋 update for 6 May 2024

微型补丁5-6

Share · View all patches · Build 14274429 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

修复了一些bug

Changed files in this update

Depot 2868951
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link