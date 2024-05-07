 Skip to content

西游记 幻想西游释厄传 update for 7 May 2024

2024.5.7

Last edited 7 May 2024

  1. Add maps of Beiju Luzhou (A and B) and related new storylines
  2. Add Oasis Town, Six Soul Snow Village, Shenhuo Village, and Hope Village
  3. Add new maps such as Snow Lion Cave, Tongtian Pagoda, Wandering Cave, Baize Cave, Six Paths Reincarnation Tower, Six Soul Demon City, Secret Snow Ice City, Xuanbing Road, Five Elements Holy Hall, Xuanbing Corridor, Corridor, Ancient Road, Demon Subduing Tower, Demon Subduing Tower, etc
  4. Add two new Maple Valley locations
  5. Add new weapons, equipment, skills, and the Five Elements Treasure Pearl

