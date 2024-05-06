Rock Life - Patch 2.3.1

Share · View all patches · Build 14274079 · Last edited 6 May 2024 – 02:39:08 UTC by Wendy

Hello fellow Rock Enjoyers, thanks again your feed back on the most recent update of Rock Life.

I would like to list out the patches and small fixes we did for this update:

Added a proper settings menu for changing Graphics, Resolutions, and Volume.

Fixed a bug where the minutes on timer wouldn't reset properly when hours have incremented.

Smoothed out changing the rotations for Rock in Rock Racing.

Added Goal VFX upon scoring.

Fixed a bug where the time being saved in the save file being a exponential number.

Minor Performance Improvements.

Additionaly, I would like to note that Rock Life was originally on quality mode by default. Hence, causing potential resource gathering that the engine was doing. The game by default will be set to high settings for new players, but for the best experience, Quality is there as well in Options -> Settings -> Graphics.

Thank you everyone, and as always, Rock On!