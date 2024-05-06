 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Rock Life: The Rock Simulator update for 6 May 2024

Rock Life - Patch 2.3.1

Share · View all patches · Build 14274079 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello fellow Rock Enjoyers, thanks again your feed back on the most recent update of Rock Life.

I would like to list out the patches and small fixes we did for this update:

  • Added a proper settings menu for changing Graphics, Resolutions, and Volume.
  • Fixed a bug where the minutes on timer wouldn't reset properly when hours have incremented.
  • Smoothed out changing the rotations for Rock in Rock Racing.
  • Added Goal VFX upon scoring.
  • Fixed a bug where the time being saved in the save file being a exponential number.
  • Minor Performance Improvements.

Additionaly, I would like to note that Rock Life was originally on quality mode by default. Hence, causing potential resource gathering that the engine was doing. The game by default will be set to high settings for new players, but for the best experience, Quality is there as well in Options -> Settings -> Graphics.

Thank you everyone, and as always, Rock On!

Changed files in this update

Windows macOS 64-bitEnglish Depot 2056561
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link